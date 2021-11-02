Many dream of being an elite footballer, but what’s it like actually earning a pro player’s salary? Top football players earn staggering amounts of money, but even they are not immune from financial challenges. These range from planning for a career that could end by the age of 35 to teenage players struggling to manage such large financial windfalls. In the first half of this two-part podcast special, Claer Barrett speaks to former England player Sol Campbell and AFC Bournemouth full back Jack Stacey about the reality, both good and bad, of earning a footballer’s salary. Plus, Daniel Geey on why there’s so much money in football.





