Sol Campbell shares what it’s like to earn serious money as a footballer

Many dream of being an elite footballer, but what’s it like actually earning a pro player’s salary? Top football players earn staggering amounts of money, but even they are not immune from financial challenges. These range from planning for a career that could end by the age of 35 to teenage players struggling to manage such large financial windfalls. In the first half of this two-part podcast special, Claer Barrett speaks to former England player Sol Campbell and AFC Bournemouth full back Jack Stacey about the reality, both good and bad, of earning a footballer’s salary. Plus, Daniel Geey on why there’s so much money in football.


If you enjoyed this episode, check out this Financial Times article by sports reporter Sam Agini https://www.ft.com/content/6d074e57-adf3-494a-98b9-6d0bc169c440 Or this article on the perils of making a fortune at a young age https://www.ft.com/content/a5297c2c-03fe-47e0-b13a-6d20f7d2b3f8


Check out Daniel Geey’s book and podcast here: https://www.danielgeey.com/


Presented by Claer Barrett. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Produced by Persis Love. Assistant producer is Talia Augustidis. Sound design by Breen Turner.

Clips: afcbTV


