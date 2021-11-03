The amount of money flowing into investment funds that claim to invest in sustainable businesses has surged in recent years. More companies than ever have embraced policies with environmental, social and corporate governance criteriaas their central plank. But there’s debate over what ESG investing can achieve, particularly when it comes to cutting carbon emissions and addressing climate change.





In the final episode of our five-part series on ESG investing, we hear from two leading FT voices on opposite sides of the argument. Cheering the rise of ESG is Gillian Tett, the FT’s US editor-at-large and co-founder of Moral Money, the FT team that covers sustainable business and finance; and casting a sceptical eye is the FT’s US financial commentator Robert Armstrong, who also writes Unhedged, the FT newsletter on Wall Street.





The ESG investing industry is dangerous

Team ESG fights back

A carbon price should be top of the wish list at the climate talks

The need to elevate developing countries at COP26





