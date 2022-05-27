All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Chekhov play is a reworking of his earlier play The Wood Demon? What’s the second most populous of the Canary Islands, after Tenerife? What was the only top ten single by the Undertones? Which woman won the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize? The sequel to which Nineties comedy film was subtitled Back in the Habit? In 2003, two campaigners for which pressure group scaled the Royal Courts of Justice dressed as Batman and Robin? Which religious detective was created by Edith Pargeter, writing under the name Ellis Peters? What’s the common name for the crane fly? In Peter Pan, what’s the name of the Darling children’s dog? What was the title of the controversial 1978 memoir by Christina Crawford?

