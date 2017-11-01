Next finds it hard to see what’s coming next

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

When designers Terence Conran and George Davies sat round a table in 1981 and agreed that Next might be a better name for their newly acquired fashion chain than Kendall & Sons Rainwear (slogan “Keeps You Dry”), they were making a bold claim. Because this rather suggested their business could predict what’s coming next. And, for some time, it could — helped by the fact that the next big things in womenswear were typically shoulder pads every year.

But fast forward a few decades, and another rebranding might be due: from Next to Er, Not Sure Might Have To Wait And See (slogan “Keeps You Guessing”). Because Wednesday’s third quarter update suggested the business has little idea what’s happening next week — let alone next season.

Less than seven weeks ago, current boss Lord Wolfson was saying he could read the trends so well that he was upgrading full-year sales guidance — as growth the third quarter might be as high as 3.8 per cent, reversing a 2.2 per cent first-half decline. Analysts liked the look of his top-end estimate. But Wednesday’s 1.3 per cent reality? Not so much. Next shares fell 7 per cent.

And this appears to be Next’s big problem: every time it claims it knows what’s coming next, it doesn’t.

Product ranges for Autumn/Winter “will improve as we go into the fourth quarter”, the group said in September. Now, though, it expects sales in the period to be 0.3 per cent down on last year. Next says this reflects tough fourth quarter comparatives. But that is rather like being surprised by comedic jumper sales in December.

Full-year sales growth can at least be projected more accurately now, Next reckons. So it has narrowed its guidance, saying growth will be between . . . -1.75 per cent and +1.25 per cent. In other words, it can say with certainty that its annual sales will either be up, or down. It should go into weather forecasting — and it needs to.

Trends are now being led by temperature, the company also insists. A cool September meant warm clothes were in, but increasingly last-minute shoppers felt no need for a winter coat in balmy October. All very scientific — until Next admitted “week by week sales volatility makes it very hard to determine any underlying sales trend.”

Declining high street sales can be determined, however — Next even republished a chart in its half-year results extrapolating store profitability in a “worst-case scenario” of a 6 per cent fall every year to 2026. But what this scenario did not anticipate was a 7.7 per cent sales decline in the last quarter, and the year to date.

Next is far from the only retailer to find predictions difficult. It also has a stronger online business, and more flexibility on store leases, than most. Still, investors who thought they knew what was coming — lifting the shares 36 per cent since July — clearly do not any more. Lombard can only offer this insight from its own forecasting model: the share price is certain to remain correlated with full-year sales growth. Either positively or negatively.

Sindall or sinner?

Could you run a UK construction company? Without issuing a profit warning in the next five minutes? Take our fun quiz to work out if you’re more “right stuff” than writedown!

Q1: Analysts are asking questions about your balance sheet. Do you . . .

a) Explain the importance of leverage, suggest they feel the width of your contracts, and tell them the pension deficit is just an accounting measure?

b) Agree that having low debt and no deficit can prevent any need to bid for contracts indiscriminately?

Q2: A high value government contract is out for tender, but your business seems to lacks the necessary skills. Do you . . .

a) Bid high and hire later — cash flow is key, and how difficult can it be?

b) Opt out of the process given the risk, even if it means reducing turnover?

Q3: A rival construction business with long-term government contracts is starting to look cheap. Do you . . .

a) Call your investment bankers, and agree that, yes, it looks like a great opportunity to buy cheap growth?

b) Remember the last time you acquired a government contractor, and the profit warnings that ensued, and carry on seeking organic growth.

Q5: Your property services division is struggling to turn a profit on cleaning and maintenance work. Do you . . .

a) Source cheaper mops and plungers?

b) Exit and cut your losses?

Answers:

Mostly a) You could certainly have run Carillion at some point. Or Balfour Beatty in the past. Or Interserve right now. Mostly b) You could definitely work for Morgan Sindall. In fact, judging by its latest update, you probably already do.

Sainsbury’s retro fare

News that the supermarket group J Sainsbury is launching a record label, so it can sell vinyl albums of retro tracks, begs many questions. Not least: will these include the Chas & Dave classic containing the line “You’ve got more rabbit than Sainsbury’s”. And, if so, will this have to be re-recorded? To say something like Freetrade Quorn?

