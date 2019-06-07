Castle Howard, a Grade I-listed stately home, welcomed a procession of vintage steam engines into its grounds last month. While the event was a success, it did have its drawbacks: “Visitors come to see a beautiful house, and find there’s a whole load of trailers and trucks and portaloos on the lawn,” says Lady Howard, owner of the 8,800-acre Yorkshire estate, almost three-quarters of which is farmland.

Such dilemmas are familiar to landowners. They have long had to be entrepreneurial to fund their estates. Now, as Brexit promises the biggest shift in agricultural policy for generations, they have to be creative to stay afloat.

Since 1972, British farmers have relied on subsidies from the EU — to which the UK is a net contributor. In 2014, 55 per cent of UK farm incomes came from the EU, according to estimates from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). Subsidies are distributed through the Common Agricultural Policy, which accounts for more than a third of the EU’s €160bn annual budget, according to the European Commission.

After Brexit, those payments will be phased out and replaced with a new policy, details of which have not been finalised. “All farms and estates [will] have to be very business-like in future,” says Ross Murray, chairman of rural asset management at Knight Frank. “It’s not a given they will be given public money; they will have to work for it.”

Many landowners have acted already, diversifying into everything from adventure tourism to commercial woodland. Others have sold up, anxious about keeping farms solvent in the absence of subsidies. The change will be “seismic”, says Murray. So how can landowners prepare for it?’

Diversify or die

“In a post-Brexit, post-heavily subsidised world, we’re reviewing our land operations,” says Lady Howard. The estate hosts live music, is used as a film set and is dotted with rental properties.

“We are having to manage a lot of very different small businesses. I so wish there was a sole answer, but no one has been able to find a silver bullet and just focus on one or two things,” she says. Of all the visitor attractions at the Howard estate, the biggest money-spinner is a static caravan site.

Filming the BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ at Castle Howard © Alamy

The looming loss of EU subsidies is a cause of anxiety for the estate and farmers in general, says Lady Howard, who estimates that CAP subsidies represent 30-40 per cent of the estate’s profits. But it presents an opportunity too. “There were areas where we were farming for subsidies. Some of that could be rewilded and used for eco-tourism. There’s huge interest out there in nature and biodiversity,” she says.

The UK’s future agricultural policy is unclear, but “the mood music is that responsible, sustainable farming will be rewarded”, she adds.

End of the status quo

From 2014-2020, UK farmers are expected to receive €28bn from the CAP. Three-quarters of that is direct income support allocated through the “basic payment scheme” and paid on the basis of hectares farmed, rather than being linked to any specific goal, such as environmental benefit.

The subsidy is designed to support food production and stabilise farm revenues — hedging against poor harvests or livestock disease. By underpinning production within the EU, the scheme reduces dependency on imports from outside the bloc — though critics complain that food prices are kept artificially high as a result.

The scheme might be a lucrative but it is by no means universally popular, attracting criticism from economists and environmentalists alike. Dieter Helm, the chair of the government’s natural capital committee, describes the CAP as “one of the most destructive forces in our natural environment”.

Come to our live event Is now the right time to buy property in London? Join us at the FT’s new London office to discuss whether now is a good time to buy property in the UK capital. Event chaired by Nathan Brooker Buy tickets here

The CAP does not ensure farmers use land in an environmentally sustainable way and even encourages the farming of unproductive land in pursuit of subsidies, said Helm at last month’s Hay Festival: “It’s an extremely bad idea to pay farmers taxpayers’ money to own land. We pay farmers who put chemicals on our land, that go into our water, which we pay higher water bills for.”

The CAP payments have likely contributed to an increase in the value of farmland, which has more than doubled since the per-hectare subsidy replaced production subsidies in 2005, data from Savills suggest. Expensive land is a barrier to entry in farming, where the average age is near 60.

Another criticism is that some of the biggest payments have been to wealthy landowners with substantial private incomes — the inventor James Dyson, who has bought 35,000 acres of UK land, received £2.8m in financial support from the EU in 2017, the FT reported at the time.

Towards a new strategy

Helm is one of the architects of the UK’s new agricultural policy, which will see subsidies reconfigured. Central to the new direction, Helm said at Hay, are the ideas that “public money is for public goods” and that the “polluter pays”. Those principles are expected to be included in the government’s agriculture bill, initially presented in the 2017 Queen’s Speech and currently at the report stage in the House of Commons.

The agriculture bill would replace the CAP’s basic payment scheme with the environmental land management scheme (ELMs), intended to be phased in between 2021-2027. The new scheme would pay farmers for environmental initiatives, such as sequestering carbon in soil or growing hedges as habitats.

The policy is “a radical departure from the CAP”, said the National Audit Office, in a report released this week. As it stands, “timescales are incredibly tight to develop a successful scheme”, says Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers Union.

Core to the new model is the idea of “natural capital” — which regards the natural world as a set of assets that can be priced. The new approach includes the value of natural assets — be they wildflowers, soils or rare animal breeds — by considering factors such as wellbeing and health rather than simply commercial value.

Michael Gove, the environment secretary and a driving force behind the legislation, said in a statement: “This Bill will allow us to reward farmers who protect our environment, leaving the countryside in a cleaner, greener and healthier state for future generations.”

There were areas where we were farming for subsidies. Some of that could be rewilded

One example of how that might work in practice is a partnership between Wessex Water, a utility company, and EnTrade, a platform that creates a market for environmental goods, to pay farmers for growing cover crops that reduce the levels of nitrates entering Poole Harbour, in Dorset.

Post-Brexit, “the only way to access direct payments or public money would be through the ELMs,” says Emily Norton, head of rural research at Savills. Farming is unlikely to qualify as a public good, she adds. “The whole industry and everything around it will be affected.”

In New Zealand, subsidies were removed entirely in 1985. The immediate result was a collapse in land prices and a farming crisis. But New Zealand’s farmers eventually reduced inefficiencies and upped productivity. The removal of subsidies is now widely regarded as a success.

A blueprint for a green future

Landowners looking to adapt could follow the example of the Knepp Estate. Charlie Burrell and Isabella Tree, who own the 3,500-acre estate in West Sussex, have spent the past two decades transforming poor quality farmland into a diverse expanse for wildlife and plants. In the process, they have made Knepp a cause célèbre for “rewilding” and, more important, profitable.

Last year, the estate’s activities — environmental stewardship, meat sales, wildlife safaris and rental properties — generated an income of more than £1.25m. Burrell estimates that profit margins at the estate are between 30-40 per cent. Prior to rewilding, the estate typically failed to turn a profit.

Isabella Tree on the Knepp estate © Anthony Cullen

Financial stability is vital, but just as great an achievement for Burrell is the habitat he and Tree have created for rare wildlife. This year, the arrival of a black stork to the estate has been his proudest moment.

Even if they have not gone so far as Knepp, most estates have diversified away from agriculture in recent years because farm earnings are so volatile, says Norton.

The Peregrine Tree House on the Knepp estate

The right diversification strategy will in large part be determined by location. For wet, mountainous estates in the Scottish Highlands, hydroelectric power generation has provided income. “Hydro has proven to be a really significant opportunity for estates,” says Hugh Raven, whose family own the Ardtornish estate on the west coast of Scotland. “Like many Highland estate owners, we were asset-rich and cash-poor. We [borrowed] more than the estate was worth to build the hydro, but [the estate] is now worth a considerable amount more.” Installing hydroelectric power costs roughly £3m for every megawatt of output, but could pay for itself in a decade, says Raven. The Ardtornish estate has spent “well over £10m” on hydroelectric capacity.

Farming makes up around 15 per cent of income at Ardtornish. Remove EU subsidies, and farming at the estate — and across the Highlands — is likely to look very different. The estate’s accountant, who represents around 100 agricultural businesses in the Highlands, estimates that just one of them would be profitable without subsidies. The average Highland estate currently receives two-thirds of its income from EU subsidies, estimates Raven.

Slow Adventure on the Ardtornish estate © Otter Adventurse/Karl Bungey

“There will be farm amalgamations, increased efficiencies, and payments of one form of another. It won’t be the end of farming, but livestock numbers will decline significantly,” he says.

In the south-east of England, the weather and terroir lend themselves to viticulture. Since 2000, the area of the UK under vine has trebled and wine is the fastest-growing UK export, according to Savills. Establishing a profitable vineyard requires as little as three hectares, the estate agency calculates.

From the pits of despair

In Blaenau Ffestiniog, north Wales, there is evidence that — no matter how deep and dark the hole left by a departed industry — there are ways out. Open pits are criss-crossed with zip-wires, and vast trampolines are slung across blasted-out caverns the size of cathedrals: a former slate mine is now a thriving adventure tourism business. At full capacity the mine employed 900, but by 2014 — when quarrying ceased — just 19 miners were working. As the mine gradually became unproductive other activities sprang up on the site, which now employs around 300, says Alastair Altham, whose family has owned the mine for 180 years.

Altham got involved with the project a decade ago, at which point it was insolvent. “Like so many other estates you feel this sense of obligation and sense of opportunity as well. There’s such an incredible history and such an incredible landscape. I thought ‘there must be a different approach here’,” he says.

Zip World at Blaenau Ffestiniog © Ray Wood

Altham reinstalled the hydroelectric capacity that had originally been put in place by the Victorians to provide cash flow and attract subsidies. Then he focused on tourism by updating the mine tour and partnering with Zip World on the zip-wires.

“It took us four years to break even. But we now have a business that is significantly profitable. What matters more than anything is getting the cash flow right — a lack of cash can kill a business like this,” he says.

Blaenau Ffestiniog

More recently, glamping sites and a hotel have opened at the mine, which this year will host a motor rally. Visitor numbers are up fivefold in a decade.

That may provide reassurance, but the future of farming remains uncertain. “There’s been a lot of words, but nothing concrete,” says Howard. Farmers are still “waiting to see which way the wind blows”.

Hot properties: Working estates Newport House, Herefordshire, England, £10m Where On the border of England and Wales, a 15-minute drive from Hay-on-Wye, known as “the town of books”. What A Grade II-listed Georgian house set in 427 acres with 11 other properties dotted across it. Why Stables, woodland and a working farm offer potential for income. Who Knight Frank, tel +44 (0) 20 7861 1440 Bunloit Estate, Inverness, Scotland, £2.4m Where On the shores of Loch Ness, in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. Inverness is a 40-minute drive. What A Highland estate set around a main house and a smattering of smaller properties, including two holiday cottages. Why The 1,264-acre estate comes with farmland, sporting rights, moorland and woodland. Who Strutt & Parker, tel +44 (0) 14 6371 9171 Beverston Castle Estate, Gloucestershire, England, £10m Where In Beverston, on the outskirts of Tetbury. Bristol airport is an hour’s drive away. What A 693-acre estate with a 17th-century house and a Grade I-listed castle its core. Why The estate contains arable farmland, pastures and woodland, a farmstead and a walled kitchen garden. Who Savills, tel +44 (0) 20 7016 3784

Follow @FTProperty on Twitter or @ft_houseandhome on Instagram to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos