Donald Trump ended his historic summit with Kim Jong Un by declaring that the US would halt military exercises on the Korean peninsula, in a significant concession to North Korea as the two leaders hailed their meeting as a step towards a “bright future”.

But before Trump, 71, had even wrapped up a rambling hour-long press conference, the conclusion for many analysts was inescapable: the summit was a victory for the 34-year-old North Korean leader. The US had made big concessions in exchange for just vague commitments.

Democrats have been quick to criticise the “anaemic” agreement made “in exchange for selfies in Singapore”.

The day was marked by a number of other surreal moments as well. Former basketball star Dennis Rodman was seen in tears; Trump made a pitch for condos on the “beautiful beaches” of North Korea; and Trump showed Kim a fake movie trailer about their potential legacies.

Be sure to also check out the day in pictures, key quotes and the FT’s annotated guide to the short joint declaration statement. (FT)

In the news

Greenlight for AT&T deal

AT&T won the greenlight for its $80bn takeover of Time Warner after a federal judge in Washington rejected the US government’s argument that it would harm competition, paving the way for a blockbuster transaction that could reshape the US media sector. (FT)

Tesla job cuts

Tesla is cutting 9 per cent of jobs across the company in a major restructuring that the electric carmaker insists will not impact its struggling production of the Model 3. Chief executive Elon Musk tweeted the move was “difficult but necessary” as the company looks to contain costs. The cuts amount to nearly 3,400 people. (FT)

WPP reviews codes of conduct

The ad group has pledged to make improvements following an FT investigation into the circumstances surrounding the departure of Martin Sorrell. Several past and current employees told the FT that the former chief had bullied assistants, while a board investigation into his conduct examined a whistleblower’s claim that he had been seen entering a Mayfair brothel a year ago. Sir Martin has denied the allegations. (FT)

Macron hits out at Italy

French president Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at Italy for being “cynical and irresponsible” in preventing a boat laden with migrants from docking in its ports, exposing a widening EU rift over immigration policy triggered by Rome’s hardline turn. The ship was carrying 629 migrants. (FT)

Japan’s attitude to sexual harassment toughens

Despite a reputation for lagging behind in its treatment of sexual harassment cases, Japan’s citizens appear less tolerant of such behaviour than their peers in other Asian countries. According to a recent survey, they even want tougher penalties. (Nikkei Asian Review)

US opens new $255m de facto embassy in Taiwan

The US has held a ceremony to mark the opening of its new American Institute in Taiwan, in a show of support for the government in Taipei amid mounting Chinese pressure on the self-ruled island. The opening was a point of diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing. Read more on why Taiwan is back on the agenda in the FT’s Big Read here. (FT)

Macedonia agrees to name change

Greece and Macedonia agreed to rename the Balkan country “North Macedonia” in a breakthrough deal that could end a bitter 27-year-old dispute and pave the way for the country to join both Nato and EU. (WSJ)

The day ahead

Mexico presidential debates

The third and final presidential debate will take place in Mérida, Mexico, ahead of the country’s election in July. Opinion polls place Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a self-styled stubborn radical, ahead of his nearest opponent by at least 10 points. And while US relations remained the focus of previous debates, markets will be keen to hear any mention of the candidates’ energy policies. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Why millennials are transforming the World Cup

Digital disruption has already hit the entertainment, marketing and advertising industries. And football’s greatest event is no exception. The FT’s Simon Kuper reports for the latest instalment of our Millennial Moment series. (FT)

Is the Fed set to retire its low-rates guidance?

Accelerating growth and blockbuster hiring numbers will keep the US Federal Reserve on a steady path towards tighter monetary policy this week, despite global risks including the threat of a trade war and emerging-market strains. The target range for the federal funds rate is likely to be lifted by another quarter point, bringing rates to 1.75 to 2 per cent, in the seventh rise of the current cycle. (FT)

UK’s India bind

Britain may have a Russian oligarch problem, but it also has an Indian “Bollygarch” one. The resulting bad blood with Indians is undermining Theresa May’s faltering attempts to woo the country as a post-Brexit trading partner. (FT)

Would you like a jobbymoon?

We’ve had honeymoons, babymoons, staycations and bizcations — now the latest portmanteau trend offers you time out ahead of a career move. But is it a holiday? (Guardian)

Trump’s new world order

The US president’s departure from his predecessors on Middle Eastern policy issues has been prompted by close ties to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a new strategic alliance in the Gulf. Here’s how Trump, Israel, and the Gulf states plan to fight Iran — and leave the Palestinians and the Obama years behind. (New Yorker)

The long wait for a productivity resurgence

We live in an age judged to be one of exciting technological change, but our national accounts tell us that productivity is almost stagnant, writes the FT’s Martin Wolf. Is the slowdown or the innovation an illusion? If not, what might explain the puzzle? (FT)

Remembering Bourdain

What would the world of travel and food reporting look like without Anthony Bourdain’s gusto? Two travel writers for the New York Times pay tribute to the tireless ambassador for testing your comfort zone. (NYT)

Podcast of the day

Following the cannabis money trail

In the latest episode of Behind the Money, the FT speaks to two entrepreneurs with very different plans on how to capitalise on the medical marijuana boom. Find it on FT.com, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or Spotify. (FT)