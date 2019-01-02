Central London’s Victoria train station is the UK’s second busiest, with 75m passengers passing through in 2017-18. It is also one of the country’s least popular, ranking 16th out of 18 in a passenger survey in 2018. Station manager Darren Williams thinks he has a solution, and it is mauve.

Until recently the station staff were divided into three — workers from Network Rail, which owns the station, and employees of train operators Southern and Southeastern. But now they work as “Team Victoria”, said Mr Williams, pointing to a woman in a mauve jacket branded with the late queen’s head.

Executives at all three organisations hope the partnership — that extends from the station concourse to executives’ offices — will not just ensure happier passengers but provide a template for the whole of the UK’s rail network.

Given recent political, industry and consumer pressure in the wake of last May’s timetable debacle and infrastructure overruns, which have snarled up the network, they may well be on the right track.

Victoria station manager Darren Williams © Charlie Bibby/FT

Since privatisation began in 1994, the UK’s rail network has been split between infrastructure (now owned and run by Network Rail), train operator and rolling-stock owner.

But transport secretary Chris Grayling — despite his memorable utterance this year that he did not “run the railways” — has set out a contrary governing vision for the future of the network. This involves reunifying infrastructure and train operations in a given region with “one chief executive running the track and the trains”.

This challenges some of the fundamental assumptions of the UK’s privatised network. But there are already parts that are well advanced in such a scheme, such as Victoria, where for the past two years John Halsall of Network Rail and David Statham of Southeastern have been trying to bring track and train together.

John Halsall of Network Rail and David Statham of Southeastern at Victoria station © Charlie Bibby/FT

The problem with the split, said Mr Halsall, who is managing director of Network Rail’s south-east region, is that the railway is “a huge machine with huge interdependencies, and every component part has to work in sync if we’re going to deliver the service”. But “the more you pull that machine apart . . . the less likely it is to deliver.”

It is not simply that parts are operating separately, however: they are often operating at odds. “The targets David is committed to don’t necessarily align to my targets,” Mr Halsall said.

He cited train performance as an example, where Southeastern wanted to run as many trains as possible but Network Rail needed to carry out infrastructure works, which involve cancelling trains. If those incentives “are misaligned, that’s difficult for us”.

The new purple 'Team Victoria' branding © Charlie Bibby/FT

Their method for combating this involves closeness and communication, perhaps mandated in contracts but achievable outside them too. They spoke about setting common objectives around passenger experience and on-time arrivals; bringing teams together under one leader with one set of data and one set of conclusions; and mutually agreeable arrangements for access to infrastructure, to balance service and repairs.

This does seem obvious, Mr Halsall conceded, but “it takes tremendous determination and strength of leadership . . . when the opportunity to disagree and fight arises, to say we’re not doing that. That temptation is incredible.”

The UK is certainly heading towards a closer system, said Mark Phillips, chief executive of the Rail Safety and Standards Board, an industry body: “We’re rapidly advancing to a place where, post-Brexit. we see the attraction of reintegrating track and train.”

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, told a parliamentary hearing in mid-December that the Victoria partnership was “based on goodwill” but added the Department for Transport was now “formalising best practice”.

Elaine Clark of the Rail Forum Midlands, which represents 160 rail businesses, said bringing track and train closer together was “essential” to ensure operators and Network Rail got the best out of the data both were generating, but was better done on a regional basis: “If we try and do everything on a national level, it doesn’t work very well — it’s so big you can’t get hold of it or something in the system breaks down.”

Talk of reunification summons the ghost of British Rail, where track, train and rolling stock were all one. Mr Halsall did not buy this: “Even if you had one single organisation you still get fractures within that organisation if you have different objectives and aims. The truth is that the tension we’ve talked about is an inevitable product of a quite complicated end-to-end service. What we need to look for is the common objective.”

But this partnership does not convince campaigners for full renationalisation, who want track and train to be inseparable. Ellie Harrison, of Bring Back British Rail, said she feared “the reintroduction of profitmaking companies into the maintenance of the essential track infrastructure”. She pointed to Railtrack, the company that first owned the privatised track but was stripped of it in 2002 after suffering serious financial difficulty.

The real question behind unification is how to effect not just contractual but cultural change. Southeastern’s Mr Statham said: “The test of a good leader is if, when you leave, everything carries on in the first place. If it all depends on David and me, we haven’t done our jobs properly.”

There are signs Team Victoria, and the larger concept it represents, is working, station manager Mr Williams claimed. While Victoria was 16th out of 18 stations in 2018, in the previous year it was 18th.

