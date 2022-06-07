As the cost of living rises, securing a pay rise is likely to be the top item on your financial to-do list. So how can you maximise your chances of getting one?

Money Clinic has joined forces with the FT’s Working It podcast this week as we return to one of our most popular episodes: “How to ask for a pay rise — and get one!”

Back in November, podcast listener Max told presenters Claer Barrett and Isabel Berwick how he hoped to negotiate a raise with his current employer after being approached by headhunters offering more money elsewhere.

In this special episode, Max tells us what happened next, and whether the experts’ advice paid off.

Plus, Isabel explores what managers can do to help their teams asking for higher pay, especially if there is no budget for it.

This episode will help you gather the tools and tips you need — and also tell you what not to do.

