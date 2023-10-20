Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we’re talking about the show, and pop star, of the century: Taylor Swift just released the film version of her Eras concert in theatres, and it’s already breaking records. Lilah hosts a roundtable on both the film and the Taylor phenomenon with HTSI Editor Jo Ellison and US media correspondent Anna Nicolaou. How did we all get wrapped up in the hype? Is there anywhere else for Swift to go? Listen wherever you get your podcasts, or at http://ft.com/ftweekendpodcast.

-------

We love hearing from you. You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We tweet @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

-------

Links:

– the FT’s review of the Taylor Swift concert documentary: https://on.ft.com/46Hl0lh

– Anna has been writing about the Taylor Swift phenomenon for years, including here and here

– look for Jo’s column on seeing Taylor, which comes out the day this episode drops. You can find Jo on Twitter and Instagram at @jellison

-------

Special FT subscription offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial, are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

-------

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.