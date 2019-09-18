A friend from London has arrived in San Francisco with a request to see the technology companies that take up so much of our collective time and attention. This, as residents know, is not a particularly fun activity. The best-known companies such as Google and Facebook live in low-slung headquarters south of the city, amid the suburban housing and freeways of Palo Alto and Mountain View.

In San Francisco itself there is the obnoxiously big Salesforce Tower, but companies like Twitter occupy unobtrusive offices in Market Street and the Tenderloin. No gleaming skyscrapers. No logos. After a dull walk along a mostly empty street, we give up and visit the seals at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Tech’s low-key physical presence here is one example of San Francisco’s strange relationship with its biggest and best-known businesses. Wealth and growth are bound up in the tech sector’s success, yet the industry is also widely seen as contributing to the worst aspects of this oddly filthy city.

Residents appear just as keen to see the sector brought to heel as the rest of the world. As a recent Vanity Fair article points out, US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has pitched her campaign here on breaking up tech, believing that people in the city have been affected more than most by changes that have made the region unaffordable for all but the super-rich.

Tech start-up founders keen to stay on the right side of regulators tend to keep quiet about this dynamic. But the people who invest in those companies feel no such qualms. Sitting in the beautiful office of one venture capitalist – all pale wood and tasteful greenery – I was told that San Francisco lacks pride in the companies that have made their home here.

“San Francisco despises the tech industry,” he said. “It’s obvious when you look at how it treats the biggest companies.”

This argument picked up steam in late 2018, when San Francisco announced a plan to raise $300m a year to help the homeless via a tax on corporations, many of which would be tech businesses. At the time, the city had only just opted to end a ban on e-scooters after criticising California companies such as Bird and Lime for cluttering up sidewalks. Scooters are still far less common here than they are in Austin.

San Francisco is also the first major US city to ban the use of facial-recognition technology by police over fears of surveillance. Automated robots are not allowed to roam the streets without permission. Airbnb rentals are limited to 90 days per year unless owner-occupied and hosts must register first.

At San Francisco’s airport, ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft cannot wait outside the main exit. Following the introduction of Amazon’s checkout-free Go stores, city officials voted to outlaw cashless brick-and-mortar shops, arguing that they discriminated against poorer inhabitants without access to the credit or debit cards needed to set up online accounts.

These changes have all come about in the past couple of years as legislators in San Francisco try to act as quickly as tech companies — with a ban-first, permit-second approach.

At the state level, things move a little more slowly but are no less determined. California has embraced new rules to protect gig-economy workers that are expected to affect Uber and Lyft. Next year comes the big one: the California Consumer Privacy Act, which will require companies to delete consumer data if asked, challenging the business models of Facebook and Google.

Of course, California is a Democrat state and San Francisco a Democrat city. There is an obvious tension between libertarian tech companies offering products to wealthy users and politicians who see their job as protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

Yet there could be another explanation for the increasingly forceful oversight. Many other US cities and states have tried to lure companies with tech-friendly incentives with limited success. Perhaps the close attentions of west coast lawmakers is a sign of confidence that the sector is now firmly rooted in place.

Elaine Moore is the FT’s deputy Lex editor in San Francisco

