Diagnosing pension problems in the NHS - an FT investigation has revealed that senior doctors and consultants across the country are turning down extra shifts through fear of landing themselves with punitive tax bills. Josephine Cumbo asks whether the pensions taper is bad for our health. Next up, she interviews Paul Lewis, the Moneybox presenter on auto enrolment schemes. Finally, she delves into the world of pet insurance products - did you know there is a fitness tracker for dogs?