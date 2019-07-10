Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Mexico’s finance minister, Carlos Urzúa, resigns over differences with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Levi Strauss shares slip after IPO costs weigh on its second quarter earnings and Boris Johnson dodges questions about Brexit and US relations in a UK Conservative party leadership debate. Plus, the FT’s Joe Rennison tells us about a new menace popping up in the leveraged loan market.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.