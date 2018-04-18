AMP, one of Australia’s biggest financial services companies, issued a grovelling apology on Wednesday for systematically charging customers fees when it provided no services, and misleading the corporate regulator.

The disclosures — which emerged during testimony by a senior AMP executive to a public inquiry into misconduct in the finance sector, prompted the government to warn bluntly that penalties for that type of behaviour included “jail time”.

“What has occurred here and what has been admitted to in the Royal Commission [inquiry] by AMP is deeply disturbing,” said Scott Morrison, Australia’s treasurer.

“They have said that they basically charged people for services they didn’t provide and they have admitted to statements that were misleading to Asic [the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which regulates companies] and their own customers, and this is deeply distressing.”

Regulatory experts said Australia’s financial planning scandal bears similarities to the recent Wells Fargo scandal, where the bank opened millions of accounts without customers’ consent, charging fees without their knowledge, triggering a record $100m penalty from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the US.

“The pursuit of the bottom line in each case meant profits trumped restraint,” said Justin O’Brien, a financial regulation expert at Monash University in Melbourne, referencing Wells Fargo.

The disclosures emerged during two days of testimony by AMP executives to the inquiry and prompted a sell-off in AMP shares, which closed down 2.2 per cent at A$4.45 on the ASX on Wednesday, following a near 5 per cent slump a day earlier.

The revelations were among the most damning to emerge from Australia’s inquiry into its banking and financial industry, which began hearing testimony in public last month related to growing concerns about the sector’s “rule-breaking culture”.

More disclosures are expected from Australia’s big four banks over coming days in regard to charging fees for no services, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia confirming on Wednesday it has offered A$118.5m ($91.8m) in refunds linked to the same practice.

The practice by banks of charging customers fees for financial advice and other services, which were never provided, has been widespread in Australia, particularly for long-time customers. In some cases banks never appointed a financial adviser to customers, while in others the financial adviser never provided the promised service.

“The inquiry is highlighting a broken system,” said Mr O’Brien. “It is exposing corporate cultures of wilful neglect that question internal control mechanisms, the mendacity in lying to market conduct regulators and the undermining of regulatory authority.”

AMP said in a statement it was “deeply disappointed” its financial advice business had charged customers fees where service was not provided, and for misleading the regulator.

“We apologise unreservedly to our customers, our regulator and the community more broadly. This is not behaviour we expect in our company,” it added.

The public apology was issued on Wednesday following the grilling of Anthony “Jack” Regan, AMP’s head of advice, at the inquiry. During public testimony Mr Regan admitted AMP’s “culture was not as robust as it should be”.

This followed evidence presented to the inquiry that AMP had made at least 20 false statements to Asic and senior AMP staff continued to argue in favour of charging customers for no services, despite legal advice that they should stop.

It also emerged that AMP’s board interfered with a supposedly “independent” report on the practice of charging customers for no service. This report came from a law firm, and the interference happened before it was sent to the regulator.

Asic said on Wednesday it had already begun an investigation into AMP’s “fees for no service” conduct and related false or misleading statements made to it by the company.

“All financial institutions need to understand the importance of co-operating with the regulator and complying with the law when providing information to Asic. Making false or misleading statements to Asic can result in civil and criminal sanctions,” said Asic in a statement.

AMP said it was prioritising the remediation of affected customers, with payments worth A$4.7m to 15,712 customers so far.