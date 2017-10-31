Theresa May fails to back Michael Fallon as sex scandal escalates

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May has refused to publicly back Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, after he became embroiled in parliament’s growing sexual harassment scandal.

The prime minister’s spokesman was repeatedly asked about Sir Michael’s admission that he had touched the knee of a journalist but would only say that Mrs May had confidence in her government and her ministers, without giving a specific vote of confidence to the defence secretary.

The official later declined to be drawn into commenting on other cabinet ministers, including Damian Green, first secretary of state, whose name also features on the crowd-compiled list of Conservative politicians who had allegedly behaved inappropriately. The Cabinet Office, Mr Green’s department, also declined to comment.

Sir Michael is so far the only cabinet member of six mentioned in the aides’ dossier to admit any wrongdoing. Julia Hartley-Brewer, the journalist who he touched 15 years ago, has said that she warned Sir Michael she would punch him in the face if he did the same again and that he then withdrew his hand.

Ms Hartley-Brewer has said that she regarded the incident only as “mildly amusing” and that she did not wish to participate in a “witch hunt”.

The wave of accusations against politicians has the potential to have far-reaching effects if they force the resignation of senior figures, especially in Mrs May’s already-weak government.

The issue also engulfed the Labour party on Tuesday when Bex Bailey, a senior Labour activist, said she had been raped at a party event in 2011 and later advised by a party official not to make a formal complaint.

Ms Bailey, a former member of Labour’s National Executive Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that her assailant had not been an MP, but someone more senior than her in the party.

While she initially “sort of shut away” the attack, she had a “cold, horrible” experience when, two years later, she felt able to report it. The person she contacted suggested it might prove damaging to Ms Bailey if she reported the incident, discouraging her from taking action.

The Labour party said it took Ms Bailey’s allegations “extremely seriously”.

“We would strongly recommend that the police investigate the allegations of criminal actions that Bex Bailey has made,” the party said. Labour is also expected to launch its own inquiry into the events.

The unfolding scandal also saw the Scottish parliament discuss on Tuesday how to prevent harassment of staff and activists.

Victims of sexual harassment have felt increasingly bold about speaking out in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the powerful Hollywood producer.

In Scotland, meanwhile, John Swinney, deputy first minister, said it was up to men to make the necessary changes to avoid further harassment in future. “Men must examine their own behaviour,” he said.

The Scottish National party, Scotland’s governing party, has said it is investigating “concerns” raised by two separate individuals over harassment.