This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification:

  • Research and development/new technology, business ethics

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Sniff technology: detecting everything from drugs to diseases

  • Explain one risk that is being taken by Koniku

  • Assess the importance of innovation to a business such as Koniku

  • Explain how a business such as an airline could benefit from the technology being developed by Koniku

  • Assess the potential trade off between profit and ethics with regard to the development of Sniff Technology

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

