This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Research and development/new technology, business ethics

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Explain one risk that is being taken by Koniku

Assess the importance of innovation to a business such as Koniku

Explain how a business such as an airline could benefit from the technology being developed by Koniku

Assess the potential trade off between profit and ethics with regard to the development of Sniff Technology

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy