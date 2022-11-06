Business class video — Sniff technology: detecting everything from drugs to diseases
Specification:
Research and development/new technology, business ethics
Explain one risk that is being taken by Koniku
Assess the importance of innovation to a business such as Koniku
Explain how a business such as an airline could benefit from the technology being developed by Koniku
Assess the potential trade off between profit and ethics with regard to the development of Sniff Technology
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
