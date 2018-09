Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A Federal Reserve rate rise had little impact on the dollar while ECB president Mario Draghi drove the euro higher with optimistic comments on eurozone wages and inflation. But is that enough for a sustained market push to buy euros and sell dollars? Jeremy Thomson-Cook of World First gives his thoughts to Roger Blitz and looks at the the effect of growing trade tensions on emerging market currencies