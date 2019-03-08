Guangzhou Automobile Group, one of China’s largest carmakers, has suspended plans to export its Trumpchi-branded sport utility vehicles to the US due to tariffs imposed in the trade war between the two countries.

“We did have a plan to begin exports to the US and had made preparations,” Zeng Qinghong, the company’s chairman, said in Beijing. “Unfortunately there was the issue of trade and tariffs. Whenever the US reduces its tariffs, we will reconsider.”

The US raised its tariffs on Chinese cars and parts to 27.5 per cent last July, scuppering plans by Ford and other manufacturers to develop the country as an export base for the US. Guangzhou Auto had said it would begin exporting to the US this year.

A bestseller in China, the Trumpchi SUV became the first Chinese brand to feature on the main floor of the Detroit motor show in 2017.

“When [we] went to the US to invite business, 50 companies signed up. Among the top 10 distributors in the US, six of them sent their heads to our meeting,” said Mr Zeng.

The car is named Chuanqi, meaning “legendary” in Chinese. The company said the English version of its name was unrelated to the US president’s. Instead, it is a compound of the English word “trump”, to excel or surpass, and the first syllable of the word “cheerful”.

Mr Zeng added that any sales of the vehicle in the US would probably be under a different label.

China last year raised its tariff on cars imported from the US to 40 per cent, before lowering it in January to the 15 per cent level applied to imports from other countries as part of a truce in the trade war.

China exported about 1m vehicles last year, mostly to Latin America and south-east Asia. Domestic brands have struggled to meet more stringent safety requirements imposed in Europe and the US. Exports to the US were just 53,000 units in 2017.

But exports are becoming more important to Chinese companies as the domestic market, the world’s largest, undergoes a downturn with sales falling for the first time in three decades last year.

The shrinking market caused by an end to a government subsidy programme and a slowdown in consumers’ income growth has hit sales for several global carmakers. South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said this week it was considering suspending production at its oldest plant in Beijing because of falling sales.

Chinese electronics company Haier said last year it had scrapped plans to import US-made goods under the General Electric brand to China due to raised tariffs, which prompted some other companies to shift production from China to south-east Asia.

Additional reporting by Archie Zhang