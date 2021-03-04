Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ben Hall, the FT’s Europe editor, discusses Italy as former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi takes on the premiership. How Draghi decides to spend up to €200bn in grants and loans from the EU recovery fund will be crucial, not just for Italy, but for the future direction of the EU. Ben’s guest is Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister, who is now dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.

Clips: UKTI; France 24; Channel 4

