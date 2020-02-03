Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out his vision for future relations with the EU in a speech today, Beijing is poised to pump extra cash into China’s financial system as part of a way to shield the economy from the effects of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and American voters in Iowa will kick off the US Democratic presidential primary race. Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee explains why Germany fears being left behind by Silicon Valley and Big Tech.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.