UK business leaders warned that there were still “serious concerns” over the future of the UK’s relationship with the EU even after Boris Johnson managed to strike a Brexit deal with Brussels.

The threat of a no-deal Brexit has been the biggest worry for many executives, in particular those in industries that require just-in-time deliveries of supplies such as retail and manufacturing that would be disrupted by border delays under a hard Brexit.

But while there was measured relief that progress was being made on a deal to secure an orderly exit from the EU, business groups were also cautious about the future as questions remained over whether parliament will approve the deal.

Concerns centre on potentially weakened trading relationships, movement of workers and the alignment of regulations with the EU that many industries insist are essential after any transition period.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, said that “business has serious concerns about the direction of the future UK-EU relationship”, warning that “decades of free and frictionless trade with the UK’s largest market, forged by thousands of firms big and small, must not be abandoned”.

She added that the deal also remained “inadequate on services”, which make up 80 per cent of the UK economy. The CBI is worried that a number of key areas for UK business remain unclear, such as the ability of workers to move across the EU without visas and businesses to work in EU member states without a locally established body, as well as market access for industries such as those broadcasting across the bloc.

Ms Fairbairn also said that “Big questions remain about the feasibility of negotiating a new trade agreement deep enough in a 14-month transition period.”

Other executives have voiced similar concerns about the now truncated transition period, which has not been extended beyond the end of 2020 in spite of the prolonged period of negotiations over the UK’s exit from the EU.

Jonathan Geldart, director-general of the Institute of Directors, said there was “guarded relief” at the breakthrough in the Brexit talks. But he too said that business, particularly in Northern Ireland, will want to examine the details more fully “before coming to a firm view”.

inion among many business executives that a delay in Brexit — given the need for further stockpiling and continued uncertainty — could be worse than a no-deal departure.

A survey of more than 950 business leaders by advisory group EY showed that 44.5 per cent were frustrated by the length of time the process has taken and want Brexit resolved quickly, even if it means a no-deal.

Marc Bunch, EY’s Brexit and global trade leader, said: “The message we heard loud and clear from the majority of respondents was that they want to see Brexit resolved, even if it means the UK walking away from the EU without a deal.”

Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce, also said that many “businesses will reserve judgment until they see the details”.

He added: “We’ve been here before. There is still a long way to go before businesses can confidently plan for the future. For business, this deal may be the end of the beginning — but it is far from the beginning of the end of the Brexit process.”