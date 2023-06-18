This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Economic growth, index numbers, monetary policy, inflation, AD/AS analysis

UK economy returns to growth driven by consumer spending

Distinguish between the i) primary sector; ii) secondary sector; and iii) tertiary sector

With reference to the chart, compare UK GDP in February 2020 with April 2020

UK GDP began to recover from April 2020. How long did it take UK GDP to return to its pre-pandemic level?

‘The Bank of England will continue raising rates in the months ahead to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target’. Identify the interest rate sensitive components of aggregate demand

Using an AD/AS diagram, analyse the effects of higher interest rates on households

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College