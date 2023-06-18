Economics class: UK economy returns to growth driven by consumer spending
Specification:
Economic growth, index numbers, monetary policy, inflation, AD/AS analysis
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
UK economy returns to growth driven by consumer spending
Distinguish between the i) primary sector; ii) secondary sector; and iii) tertiary sector
With reference to the chart, compare UK GDP in February 2020 with April 2020
UK GDP began to recover from April 2020. How long did it take UK GDP to return to its pre-pandemic level?
‘The Bank of England will continue raising rates in the months ahead to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target’. Identify the interest rate sensitive components of aggregate demand
Using an AD/AS diagram, analyse the effects of higher interest rates on households
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
