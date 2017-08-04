Rosneft results hit by production cuts in crude

Rosneft, the world’s largest listed oil producer, beat forecasts with a smaller than expected fall in second-quarter profit, as a global crude production cut and a stronger rouble began to curb the company’s performance.

State-controlled Rosneft has shouldered the bulk of Russia’s share of crude production cuts agreed by Moscow and the Opec oil cartel late last year, in a landmark deal to help support oil prices that is set to last until March 2018.

The company said on Friday that its average daily crude production in the April-June quarter fell 1.2 per cent compared with three months previously to 4.57m barrels per day, “due to the limitations for Russian oil producers” under the agreed supply constraints with Opec and other oil producers.

Profit for the quarter fell 24 per cent year on year to Rbs68bn ($1.1bn), as a stronger rouble reduced income from the company’s mainly dollar-denominated sales. That was higher than the Rbs63bn forecast by analysts, according to a Reuters survey.

Shares in the company, in which BP, Glencore and the Qatar sovereign wealth fund hold stakes, opened up 1.4 per cent on the results, before later turning negative in line with a falling Moscow market.

“The global hydrocarbon market conditions remain unstable with high crude oil and oil product pricing volatility,” said chief executive Igor Sechin. “In such conditions, the company keeps focusing on further operating efficiency improvement, including on the maximisation of the existing assets synergy on the domestic and international markets.”

Rosneft is acquiring India’s Essar Oil, drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan, deepening its business in the Middle East and has stakes in projects in Venezuela and Vietnam as it looks to expand outside Russia and stake its claim as a major global player.

The company said it had issued a $1.015bn advance to Venezuela’s PDVSA in April, adding to the $1.485bn issued to the state-backed producer last year that has been crucial in supporting the cash-strapped group.

Rosneft’s continued financial assistance to PDVSA has given it a strong foothold in Venezuela, which is repaying the loans with oil shipments.

The Russian company holds a 40 per cent stake in the country’s Petromonagas project, and 49.9 per cent of shares in PDVSA’s US subsidiary Citgo have been used as collateral for its loan to the Venezuelan company.

The company’s total refining throughput, which includes activity inside and outside Russia, rose an annual 23.5 per cent to 27.72m tonnes during the quarter.

Revenue stood at Rbs1.4tn, up 14 per cent from a year earlier and above estimates of Rbs1.3tn.