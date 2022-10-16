David Lenihan insists that he does not mind if the employees he funds to study for an executive MBA later move to rivals. “I’m fine with that possibility, because I believe that the team members in whom we’re investing will want to remain with us,” says Lenihan, the chief executive of Tiber Health, which uses virtual learning to train doctors.

“And those who do decide to move elsewhere will not only be enthusiastic about referring high-quality individuals to us who can fill their roles; they’ll also be eager to partner or collaborate on projects that are mutually beneficial to us and to their new employers,” he adds.

Lenihan’s enlightened view of education has resulted in him funding up to 20 of his executives through the University of Cambridge Judge Business School EMBA over the next 10 years. “Because they’re highly specialised in the business of academia, our medical school’s executives and administrators haven’t had an opportunity to be exposed to professionals from different backgrounds who work in other business sectors,” he says.

“By interacting with their fellow students in the Cambridge EMBA programme — who hail from a wide variety of global industries and areas of expertise — our team has gained a dramatically improved understanding of the fundamentals of running an organisation. This knowledge has sharpened everyone’s abilities, skills and awareness, and is delivering improved results for us,” he adds.

As an executive MBA graduate himself, Lenihan understands that an EMBA can benefit both sides. For the employee, sponsorship substantially reduces the cost and the degree can be a life-changing experience. Meanwhile, the employer brings fresh knowledge and skills into the business and retains talent that otherwise might move on. Depending on the country, organisations that invest in developing employees’ skills are also often eligible for tax-free training allowances or training credits.

However, the number of EMBA participants receiving financial support from their employer has declined steadily in recent years. “Students who receive a full corporate sponsorship are now very rare,” says Barbara Stöttinger, dean of the WU Executive Academy at Vienna University of Economics and Business, “and the pandemic further accelerated the trend towards self-funding.”

Marie Taillard, associate dean for executive education at ESCP London campus, sees evidence that some companies are still sponsoring high-potential individuals, particularly in the current “tight talent market”. “Some HR directors are using benefits such as sponsorship of an EMBA as incentives to retain talent, but they are doing so in a highly selective manner,” she says.

Some students prefer to self-fund, as corporate sponsorship can come with strings attached — an obligation to the organisation paying the bill. As an EMBA often serves as a stepping stone to another industry or another career level, many students prefer to keep all options open after finishing their studies.