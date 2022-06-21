We all have plenty of regrets in both our personal lives and at work, but is there a way to reframe our past to show us the path to a better future? Daniel Pink, bestselling author of The Power of Regret, thinks that there is and he talks to Andrew Hill, the FT’s senior business writer, about the ways in which we can think differently about our workplace regrets. Then Andrew and Working It host Isabel Berwick discuss the takeaways for managers. Turns out we can all encourage our teams to be a bit bolder and minimise their regrets.

Want more?

Andrew Hill interviews Daniel Pink about The Power of Regret

https://www.ft.com/content/df661f84-9c77-4c01-b8fe-1b8508867313

Daniel Pink’s website

https://www.danpink.com/

A good Harvard Business Review article on making peace with your regrets

https://hbr.org/2021/06/its-time-to-make-peace-with-your-regrets

