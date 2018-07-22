UK prime minister Theresa May will this week send cabinet ministers across the EU to sell her Chequers Brexit compromise plan, despite warnings from her former Brexit secretary that she will have to rip it up and start again.

Mrs May will convene her last cabinet before the summer break in Gateshead on Monday, where she will instruct her senior team to step up lobbying in European capitals.

But David Davis, who quit as Brexit secretary earlier this month in protest of the compromise, said at the weekend that he feared the plan would not fly in Brussels and Mrs May would have to drop the scheme in favour of a “Canada plus, plus, plus” free trade agreement.

“I think when we get to the autumn, if we are in the situation where we don’t have any degree of agreement, we’re going to have to start again,” Mr Davis said in an interview with the Sunday Express.

He said that the government should start working up an alternative plan based on the “best bits” of trade deals the EU has already struck with Canada, South Korea, South Africa, Switzerland and New Zealand.

“Today, I wouldn’t expect the government to be particularly welcoming of Canada plus, plus, plus,” he said. “But I think, come the autumn, we’ll be in a different position.”

Mrs May’s Chequers plan goes well beyond a traditional free trade agreement, proposing that the UK stay aligned with EU rules on goods and close to the customs union. She has argued that a Canada-style deal would necessitate a hard border in Ireland.

But Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, last week challenged the Chequers plan in a series of “major” questions, asking if it would lead to more bureaucracy and breach the indivisibility of the EU’s “four freedoms” of movement for goods, capital, services and people.

Mrs May hopes the 27 remaining EU member states will take a less doctrinaire approach, and is sending senior ministers to European capitals “to step up the pace” of negotiations.

David Lidington, her de facto deputy, will travel to France, foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt will go to Germany, home secretary Sajid Javid will visit Spain and business secretary Greg Clark will head to Italy.

Meanwhile, Mrs May will meet the leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic and Estonia, while chancellor Philip Hammond will sit down with other EU finance ministers at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

But at home, Dominic Raab, the new Brexit secretary, admitted on Sunday that he was still working to convince some cabinet ministers that the Chequers plan was right for the country, while Eurosceptic Tory MPs have vowed to oppose it.

John Major, the former Conservative prime minister, said it was possible that 30 to 40 “irreconcilable” pro-Brexit Tory MPs would block any deal in the autumn, pushing the country towards a “catastrophic” exit from the EU without a withdrawal deal.

“The people who have the least will be hurt most,” he said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme, adding: “The majority of the House of Commons should not let the irreconcilable minority in the Conservative party determine what happens in these negotiations.”

Sir John also said that in the event of a parliamentary impasse, it would be “morally justifiable” to hold a second EU referendum on the terms secured by Mrs May in Brussels.