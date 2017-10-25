Look at long-dated bonds for insight into fate of the euro’s rally

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Investors are accustomed to dancing to the tune set by central banks.

The mood music over the foreign-exchange market could be about to change with the European Central Bank expected on Thursday to set out its plans to scale back its bond-buying programme. That should remove some of the doubt over the ECB’s intentions that have swirled around the single currency this year.

So what else should traders be tuning into to assess the prospects for the euro — up more than 12 per cent against the dollar in 2017 — for the remainder of the year?

Strategists at Swedish bank SEB argue that one answer may be found in the fixed-income market, where longer-dated bond yields correlate with the euro’s fortunes against the dollar.

“Stronger growth in the eurozone and lower political risks have probably caused an upward shift in the relationship between relative bond yields and the euro/dollar exchange rate, which we think is sustainable,” says Richard Falkenhäll at the Nordic bank.

He points out that differentials between yields on countries’ 10-year bonds often reflect expectations beyond the immediate horizon for monetary policy, including for inflation, so can be worth factoring in.

“While core inflation is currently very similar in the eurozone and the US, we expect US inflation to increase more going forward, with upward pressure on US nominal bond,” Mr Falkenhäll notes.

What does it add up to? Some rare good news for beleaguered dollar bulls.

“This should render some support to the dollar in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of next year,” adds Mr Falkenhäll, pointing to a trading range between $1.13 and $1.15 for the euro.



