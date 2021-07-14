US inflation accelerated unexpectedly in June and is challenging the view that it will be temporary

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Visa and Mastercard have left open key gateways between Binance and the financial system despite rising regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency, the pace of US consumer price increases accelerated unexpectedly in June. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains why investors might be interested in an “everything index” and how close we are to getting one.





Visa and Mastercard stick with Binance as regulatory scrutiny rises

https://www.ft.com/content/8f2e2528-e289-4233-ba29-1bebf3b1dbdc





Sticker shock: what is driving US inflation higher? With Colby Smith, US economics editor

https://www.ft.com/content/aadaa577-b286-443f-b173-256dfc4af6a5





The quest for the investment Holy Grail — an index of everything with Robin Wigglesworth, global finance correspondent

https://www.ft.com/content/9a9056e1-b35e-4ea7-b9f7-7668c07469ed





Vanguard makes first acquisition with Just Invest deal

https://www.ft.com/content/fdcdeb98-d3d8-4f95-aa5a-32fb54daea53





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.