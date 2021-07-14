US inflation accelerated unexpectedly in June and is challenging the view that it will be temporary
Visa and Mastercard have left open key gateways between Binance and the financial system despite rising regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency, the pace of US consumer price increases accelerated unexpectedly in June. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains why investors might be interested in an “everything index” and how close we are to getting one.
Visa and Mastercard stick with Binance as regulatory scrutiny rises
Sticker shock: what is driving US inflation higher? With Colby Smith, US economics editor
The quest for the investment Holy Grail — an index of everything with Robin Wigglesworth, global finance correspondent
Vanguard makes first acquisition with Just Invest deal
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
