Nissan’s decision to reverse a promise to build its latest sport utility vehicle, the X-Trail, at its Sunderland plant in the UK has sent shock waves through the industry. Matthew Vincent discusses what’s behind the Japanese car company's decision and the political and economic repercussions of the news with Peter Campbell and Jim Pickard.


Contributors: Siona Jenkins, news editor, Matthew Vincent, Lombard columnist, Peter Campbell, motor industry correspondent and Jim Pickard, chief political correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

