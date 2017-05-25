Daily briefing: Trump at Nato, Manchester bomber and China v zombies

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump scolded his Nato allies for their “chronic underfunding” of the Atlantic alliance at a ceremony in Brussels in which he failed to explicitly endorse its mutual defence commitment, raising questions about whether the US would automatically come to the aid of an ally under attack.

The US president’s blunt message to the assembled leaders of the alliance came on a day of pomp in the Belgian capital in which he aired deep differences with EU leaders over Russia, trade and climate and had a stern lunch with Emmanuel Macron that began with a handshake so strong it left their knuckles white and their jaws clenched (Mr Macron appeared to win). Nato announced that it is set to formally join the US-led coalition against Isis.

Mr Trump’s expressed fondness for Vladimir Putin and closer ties with Russia — along with the investigation into his team’s ties to Moscow — hung over the meeting.

Meanwhile Angela Merkel and Barack Obama got the band back together for a love-in in Berlin that stood in stark contrast to some of the frostier encounters between Mr Trump and his foreign counterparts. (FT, Guardian, NYT, Politico)

Security services missed five chances to catch Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was repeatedly flagged to UK authorities over his extremist views over the past five years, including calls from friends concerned over his rhetoric — but he was never detained. Here is what we know about Abedi and his family, and reports that his father praised jihadi groups online. One US lawmaker said the Manchester bomb used the same explosive as in the Paris and Brussels attacks, while Donald Trump vowed to prosecute anyone found to be leaking highly sensitive material related to the attack amid reports of an infuriated Downing Street. (Telegraph, FT, BuzzFeed, Guardian)

Opec agrees cuts The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend its production cuts into 2018 as the cartel and its allies attempt to end a three year supply glut that has hammered crude prices. The extension was agreed at a ministerial meeting in Vienna on Thursday and is expected to be ratified by non-Opec producers later in the day. (FT)

US air strike on Isis killed 105 civilians A US inquiry has found that an air strike it carried out in Mosul in March killed scores of Iraqi civilians. (BBC)

Brazil troops mobilise Soldiers were deployed after protests against the president Michel Temer turned violent. Thousands had gathered in the country’s capital, Brasília, and demonstrators began attacking government ministries, setting fire to the ministry of agriculture. Here’s a long read on how a culture of corruption has engulfed Brazil’s elite. (FT)

Kremlin critics targeted in hacking attack Hackers are stepping up efforts to steal and manipulate emails from critics of the Russian government, security researchers say, using techniques that were hallmarks of a cyber attack on Emmanuel Macron’s campaign on the eve of France’s presidential election. (FT)

US tests Beijing in South China Sea The Chinese government has complained to Washington after the US Navy conducted its first freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea under the Trump administration. It comes as the US president is urging China to increase pressure on North Korea to rein in its missile programme. (FT)

Egypt blocks media websites The government in Cairo has banned 21 websites, including the main website of Al Jazeera television and the Huffington Post’s Arabic website, for “supporting terrorism”. Security sources said the sites were affiliated by the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, which they deny. (Reuters)

Vanguard is coming to China The world’s second-largest fund company by assets is stepping up its presence in China by opening an office in Shanghai and securing a licence that should pave the way for it to sell its funds to the country’s fast-growing market of retail investors. It joins a clutch of rivals including Axa Investment Managers, Invesco and Neuberger Berman. (FT)

G7 leaders gather Donald Trump will make his first G7 appearance when he attends the summit in the Sicilian resort of Taormina as part of his first overseas trip as US president. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK prime minister Theresa May also make their debuts as leaders. (Guardian)

The EU could make life difficult for tech groups A controversial overhaul of the EU’s rules on video content will encompass everyone from public broadcasters to social media into the same regulatory framework. Supporters say they would oblige the likes of YouTube and Facebook to follow the same rules as normal broadcasters on issues such as hate speech; critics argue that they could throw media diversity and even freedom of speech into doubt. (FT)

China’s losing battle with the undead The Chinese government has learnt to love — or at least tolerate — zombies (and vampires, werewolves, mummies and ghosts). Dwindling box-office sales have caused the Communist party to rethink its censorship of “cult or superstition” as it is discreetly trying to boost movie revenues. (FT)

Terror in Asia Manchester is not the only place to have been targeted by terrorists this week. There have also been attacks across Asia — in Bangkok, Jakarta and the southern Philippines — putting pressure not just on these countries’ leaders to act, but also on security forces across the region to be on alert and to take greater pre-emptive measures against terrorism. (NAR)

Mossberg out The great Walt Mossberg, who wrote his first personal technology column for the WSJ in 1991, looks back on how technology has grown — and computers shrunk — over the course of his long career in his farewell column. (Recode)

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away . . . A conversation with the author of How Star Wars Conquered the Universe, on the 40th anniversary of the film franchise that changed cinema. (New Yorker)

Norway’s doomsday seed vault Have you heard of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault? It was built inside a frozen mountainside and safeguards thousands of seeds of the world’s crops. It’s intended to withstand global disaster and operate without human intervention. But a recent flooding suggests it might not be prepared for global warming. (NYT, Verge)

The UK election explained Prime Minister Theresa May has brought forward the UK’s next general election to June 8. Henry Mance explains why and how the country votes for its government. (FT)