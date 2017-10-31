UK financial watchdog to extend reach to small business

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

UK small businesses will have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service under new plans from the watchdog following scandals involving Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Andrew Bailey, head of the Financial Conduct Authority, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that the FCA would soon publish proposals to extend its reach beyond individuals and “micro enterprises”, as well as increasing the maximum amount that can be claimed from £150,000.

The FCA’s plans come after both RBS and Lloyds set up voluntary compensation schemes following small-business lending scandals. Both schemes have been criticised by former customers for what they see as a lack of impartiality and fairness.

Mr Bailey said he had sympathy with the complaints. “I would much prefer that this process is not done on a voluntary basis,” he told the Treasury select committee. “It’s not sensible that each time something happens we have to set something new up. It’s much better to have a standardised system.”

He added that while his preference was for a formal system of mediation for small businesses, this would require legislation and he was not hopeful that there would be parliamentary time.

The All-Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, another committee, welcomed the move and also called for a wide-ranging inquiry into how SMEs are treated, with an independent tribunal system to adjudicate financial disputes.

Ross McEwan, chief executive of RBS, in a letter to the committee rejected key elements of a report into the bank’s Global Restructuring Unit, which was commissioned by the FCA following allegations that the unit mistreated customers and pushed many to the brink of collapse for its own profit.

Mr Bailey told the select committee that the regulator “subscribes to the basic thrust” of the report, undertaken by Promontory Financial, the consultancy, and the FCA now has its own “focused” inquiry that could lead to enforcement action against RBS. The investigation is focusing on RBS’s valuation of assets of companies put into GRG, and conflicts of interest.

Mr Bailey added that the way RBS now handled GRG complaints was covered by a tough new regime that holds senior managers to account for failures, even if the alleged wrongdoing at the time did not come under the regulator’s specific rules.