For many Brazilian moderates exhausted by the constant controversy surrounding President Jair Bolsonaro, Tabata Amaral is a breath of fresh air. A 25-year-old Harvard-educated lawmaker, Ms Amaral has in recent months emerged as a rising star of Brazilian politics and a liberal counterpoint to the nationalistic Mr Bolsonaro.

Ms Amaral is also the poster child for RenovaBR. Rather than a traditional political party, the organisation bills itself as a bipartisan training school aiming to create a new generation of ethical Brazilian politicians, unsullied by corruption and the country’s cynical party system.

In the years since the massive Car Wash graft scandal rocked Brazil, RenovaBR has become one of the nation’s most potent political forces. It is poised to next year play a major role in municipal elections, widely viewed as a bellwether of Mr Bolsonaro’s re-election prospects.

Malu Gatto, a Brazilian professor of politics at UCL, said the years-long corruption scandal severely damaged voters’ trust in political elites, parties and organisations.

“In this context, new forms of political organisations have emerged. RenovaBR is one of these,” she said.

Much like the outspoken Mr Bolsonaro, RenovaBR has found its niche by tapping into Brazilians’ disenchantment with “old politics”.

In congressional elections last year, Brazil’s traditional parties, such as the Workers’ party and the PSDB, were trounced. Meanwhile RenovaBR, contesting its first election, had 17 new lawmakers elected from parties across the political spectrum, including Ms Amaral. Candidates invariably have polished CVs, many with degrees from Ivy League universities.

Ahead of the municipal elections in October next year, RenovaBR said it received 31,000 applications for its training programme.

“That is not a trivial force [of support]. It could well become 100,000 by next year,” said Matias Spektor, a professor of politics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

The group’s growing popularity, however, has put it on a collision course with Brazil’s traditional parties. They fear lawmakers elected with RenovaBR’s support will be loyal to the movement instead of the party — a concern illustrated by Ms Amaral. She rose to prominence this year for her articulate defence of education at a time when the Bolsonaro administration was pursuing cuts. Hailing from a poor family in a favela of São Paulo, her story spoke to the aspirations of Brazilians, her supporters say. But Ms Amaral voted in favour of a contentious pension reform that her party, the Democratic Labour party, and many working-class Brazilians, opposed.

“Renova tries to put itself above the parties, but it is next to the parties, making parallel actions,” said Carlos Alberto de Melo, a professor at Insper in São Paulo. “At some point there will be an electric shock . . . these movements are never free of political ideology.”

For analysts, RenovaBR is just one among many groups pursuing “new politics” in Brazil following the destruction wrought by the Car Wash scandal. Using different techniques, Mr Bolsonaro is doing the same, with his constant criticism of the horse-trading of Brazil’s “old politics”.

But as its influence grows, Renova — meaning Renew — has increasingly come under fire. With funding coming from a handful of wealthy businesspeople, including Swiss-Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, critics are questioning if the lawmakers it nurtures are autonomous in their political decision-making, or beholden to their corporate masters. Instead of renewal, they worry RenovaBR will be business as usual for Brazil.

Everyone is trying to find new ways to reform the system without changing the rules that govern the system.

“They’re putting together a new network and they are paying for it themselves. But can they renew politics? Can they produce actual change?” said Mr Spektor.

Carlos Lupi, president of the Brazil Labour party, is more stark. “The legislation does not allow private financing, [yet] they create a movement and recruit politicians from many parties before choosing the best ones to have sponsored financing . . . Where is the renewal in this?” He told local media last month.

Eduardo Mufarej, the founder of RenovaBR, rejects the idea that the movement seeks to influence the voting behaviour of lawmakers elected under its umbrella. He says the focus is on instilling a sense of political ethics in a nation reeling from graft.

“We lost good reference points for [our] leaders over the years. Most of us got trained to do what we do — politicians also need to be trained,” he said.

Following a lucrative career in private equity, Mr Mufarej established RenovaBR in 2017 amid the fallout from the Car Wash investigation, which implicated scores of Brazil’s most prominent politicians and businessmen on graft and cronyism charges.

He said he initially wanted to foster change through traditional parties, but quickly became disillusioned with the entrenched norms and behaviour. “People don’t trust parties,” he said.

Prof Spektor said that the problem was that none of the new political groups such as RenovaBR were attempting to fundamentally overhaul the nature of Brazil’s political system, including the splintered party system as well as embedded patronage.

“Everyone is trying to find new ways to reform the system without changing the rules that govern the system.”

Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice