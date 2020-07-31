For many investors, their yearly attendance at a company’s annual general meeting is a hotly anticipated event. Following the pandemic, however, most AGMs have taken place online, or in some cases not at all.

FT Money would like to hear readers’ views on the future of AGMs for an upcoming feature.

Do you feel that AGMs are still relevant for small shareholders?

How have you found this years’ virtual proceedings? Have some companies done better than others in term of organising online events and ensuring that investors’ voices are heard? Or did you shun online events, feeling there are advantages of face-to-face meetings that cannot be replicated over a screen?

Maybe you have an anecdote about attending an AGM that you’d like to share with other readers. FT Money would like to hear your views — please leave a comment below the story, or email us via money@ft.com