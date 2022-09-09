The HTSI autumn style issue 2022

FT SeriesThe HTSI autumn style issue 2022The trends, themes and faces shaping the season© Chris BrooksDevyn Garcia models the autumn’s key trendsSlinky dresses and strong tailoring walk the line between masculine and feminine this season new Ruffle feathers with autumn’s key accessoriesBe surreal in this season’s bags, belts, shoes and bootsThe making of an It dress Only six years old, The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti is already becoming an icon. Why?Inside the plant-based wardrobeInnovations in fabric are fuelling a new era of luxury. Can they live up to their promise?The languid cool of Daniella KallmeyerGender fluid, comfortable and fiercely independent, the New York-based designer has built a cult appeal Fifty shades of redThe colour of danger, luck and sex is making a full-blooded return new Mrs Prada and me: why Theaster Gates has joined forces with fashionIn their Experimental Design Lab, the power duo are on a mission to amplify the work of designers of colour Borrowed diamonds are a girl’s best friendWhy vintage jewellery dealers are moving into the rental market