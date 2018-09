Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angrily denied accusations that he had committed sexual assault when he testified at a dramatic Senate hearing on Thursday, after Christine Blasey Ford told the panel she was "100 per cent" certain that Mr Kavanaugh was the man who attacked her at an early 1980s high-school party. Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo describes how the day unfolded, and how the balance of the US high court will be determined.