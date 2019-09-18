Ministers are poised to overhaul the planned tariff schedule for a no-deal Brexit with deep cuts to proposed duties on heavy trucks after opposition from the haulage industry.

The government is expected to announce imminently the full set of charges it will impose on various industries in a no-deal departure from the EU, tweaking an earlier draft that was announced in March by the Cabinet Office.

The Road Haulage Association complained vociferously in March when the government said it would impose a 22 per cent charge on the cost of importing a new heavy goods vehicle from mainland Europe in the event of Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

That “ludicrous” increase would have amounted to an extra £15,000 on a typical heavy goods vehicle, the RHA complained. Now the levy on HGVs is expected to come down significantly, perhaps to as low as 10 per cent, in line with cars.

The government is also set to lift the tariffs on bioethanol after the domestic industry warned that low tariffs on imports could threaten its future. Ministers are expected to increase the tariffs charged on imports of textiles when the new schedule is published.

But farmers, who have lobbied hard for higher tariffs to defend themselves against foreign competition, look set to be disappointed.

While the agriculture department, Defra, has pushed for greater protection for farmers, the view elsewhere in government is that farmers will receive adequate protection under the existing schedule.

Some Whitehall insiders had expected the announcement to come as early as last week, but it may be delayed for days as departmental wrangling continues.

The broad thrust of the tariff schedule will remain in line with the proposals set out in March. Under that regime, 87 per cent of imports into the UK would be eligible for tariff-free access for 12 months while the government sought to negotiate a new, permanent tariff regime.

But tariffs would still apply to 13 per cent of goods brought into the UK, including some meat and dairy products, vehicles, ceramics and fertilisers, to support farmers and manufacturers.

The publication of the proposed tariffs prompted concern from sectors facing the prospect of competition from cheaper imports.

The plans to slash tariffs on most other goods under a no-deal Brexit could make UK industries more vulnerable to competition from overseas.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI business lobby group, described the plan at the time as “the biggest change in terms of trade this country has faced since the mid-19th century being imposed on this country, with no consultation with business, no time to prepare”.

Michael Gove, the minister for no-deal planning and former environment secretary, has pushed hard for a revised schedule.

The Department for International Trade has also argued for more generous tariffs on many products, not least because Canada has indicated that it does not want to roll over its existing free trade agreement with the UK under a no-deal scenario. That is because they believe that the UK’s plan to remove tariffs on most imports could provide better terms for Canadian producers than they would get under a bilateral trade deal.

But the Treasury is insisting on low tariffs in an effort to protect consumers from heavy price rises on imported goods. The original emergency tariff schedule was seen as a big victory for the Treasury under then chancellor Philip Hammond. “Hammond won that argument big time,” said one government official.