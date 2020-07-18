Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Number 10 found itself at odds with its own MPs this week, as its plan to install former minister Chris Grayling as chair of the intelligence committee backfired. With serious questions also raised about the investigation into home secretary Priti Patel, what does it tell us about Downing Street's state of mind and that of prime minister Boris Johnson? Plus we discuss the long-trailed decision to phase out Huawei from the UK’s 5G phone networks and whether the country risks mobile blackouts. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Helen Warrell and Nic Fildes. Produced by Josh de la Mare and Breen Turner.





Review clips: BBC Newsnight, Parliament

