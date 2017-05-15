FT daily briefing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Criminal hacking groups have repurposed a second classified cyber weapon stolen from US spies and have made it available on the so-called dark web after the success of the WannaCry attack that swept across the globe on Friday. The hacking tool, developed by the US National Security Agency and codenamed EsteemAudit, has been adapted and is now available for criminal use, according to security analysts.

Intelligence and law-enforcement officials said they fear WannaCry — whose spread has slowed — may foreshadow a wave of similarly damaging attacks. China is particularly vulnerable because of its thriving online scene and rampant software piracy - and may have, along with Russia, inadvertently contributed to the cyberattack’s spread.

Fallout from the attack saw an ETF tracking cyber security companies have its biggest one day gain since the US election. Meanwhile, banks are reinforcing their cyber defences and we have a sense of how much the cyberattackers have made in ransom so far: $51,000. (FT, Reuters, NYT)

In the news

China seeks to ease Belt and Road concerns

Xi Jinping has sought to allay concerns among China’s neighbours that its ambitious Belt and Road scheme linking the country to Central Asia, Europe and Africa will undermine other regional integration initiatives. Beijing announced hundreds of billions of renminbi in financing for the scheme, which aims to build roads, rails, ports, pipelines and other infrastructure across Eurasia. (FT)

White House likely to keep Irans sanctions relief

Donald Trump’s administration is likely to uphold its part of the historic nuclear deal with Iran this week, despite his fierce criticism of the agreement, people close to the issue have told the FT. The waivers exempt non-US companies from sanctions for doing business in Iran and are a central feature of the 2015 nuclear deal. (FT)

Brexit blowback for British suppliers Almost half of European businesses have started looking to replace British suppliers with competitors from inside the EU after concerns about higher tariffs after Brexit, according to a new survey that illustrates some of the backlash Brexit could trigger. (FT)

Macron names centre-right MP as PM

The French leader appointed the little-known Edouard Philippe, centre right Republican mayor of Le Havre, in an attempt to win a majority in parliament for his year-old centrist party. (FT)

Oil price bump Oil prices have jumped on international markets after energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Russia said they supported an extension to an Opec-led agreement to cut output until March 2018 in an effort to reduce global oil stockpiles. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 2.6 per cent after the joint statement was issued. (FT)

North Korea’s latest missile

Pyongyang says it has successfully developed a new long-range rocket that is capable of reaching the US mainland. Experts concur that the success of the country’s missile test-launch at the weekend signals technological advances. The launch also tests the international stance on North Korea, with China signalling restraint. (FT, Reuters, NAR)

US accuses Syria of mass executions

The Trump administration said the Assad regime is carrying out the “atrocities” with apparent Russian and Iranian backing, and hiding them by using a crematorium. (WSJ)

Nato is trying to ‘Trump-proof’ its summit

Donald Trump will make his first appearance at the annual Nato meeting, and officials are reportedly scrambling to “avoid taxing” his “notoriously short attention span”. That includes telling heads of state to limit talks to 2-4 minutes. Per one anonymous source: “It’s like they’re preparing to deal with a child — someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of Nato, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing.” (FP)

China’s economy slows

The world’s second-largest economy appears to be entering a deceleration cycle. Two consecutive quarters of slowing growth, plus lower factory output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales all point to a slowdown. (FT)

The day ahead

US-Turkey relations Donald Trump’s embrace of authoritarian strongmen continues with the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. Here’s Gideon Rachman on how Turkey’s slide into a repressive autocracy serves as a warning to American citizens. (FT)

Walmart

The US retail giant reports result, and investors will be watching whether ecommerce growth, up 29 per cent last quarter, continues apace. The US retail industry has been devastated by the rise of ecommerce. Here’s Ed Luce on how the Trump administration has no plan to address what is likely the country’s greatest economic challenge: the death of US retail. (FT)

What we’re reading

The dangers of adolescence Meet Armani in Brooklyn, and Eva in Pingshang, two girls born in very different societies thousands of kilometres apart. Despite their differences, adolescence marks a critical period for them and millions of other girls, with choices that can limit their horizons forever (FT)

Russia’s man in Washington

Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US, was a high-profile presence on Washington’s social scene until the hacking of Hillary Clinton’s election campaign was made public. Now he is a social pariah at the centre of investigations by the FBI, Congress and the press. (Esquire)

The language of autocracy Masha Gessen on how autocrats subvert language, and how, in a world where words are used to mean their opposite (as George Orwell’s memorably satirised with “freedom is slavery”, from 1984), their real meaning needs to be reclaimed. (NYR)

Pixar's magic fades For more than a decade, the animation studio was arguably the best on the planet. Then Disney bought it and Pixar lost its way. Is the company's golden era over? (Atlantic)

Is an open marriage a happier marriage? A long piece on a small number of married couples who settle on non-monogamy as a solution to marital problems. Their experiences show it is not easy. (NYT)

Video of the day

SoftBank's Improbable deal

The investment is set to transform the prospects for the secretive London-based software developer, founded by two Cambridge university graduates, which creates sophisticated virtual worlds for games and other applications. (FT)