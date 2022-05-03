Amazon workers at a warehouse in New York have rejected efforts to form a union, the US Federal Reserve is poised to make its first half-percentage point rise since 2000, and Danish turbine maker Vestas reported bigger than expected losses and confirmed the impact of the war in Ukraine on the industry.

Amazon union dealt a setback as it loses vote at second NY warehouse

Fed reaches for its ‘hatchet’ as it attacks galloping inflation

Vestas warns war in Ukraine will add to wind industry slowdown

Shipping heavyweight Japan tables carbon tax proposal for the industry

