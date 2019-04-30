JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon thinks it is time for his fellow corporate chieftains to take a stand. “CEOs: Your country needs you,” he wrote in early April in a letter to shareholders. “It’s not enough just for companies to meet the letter and the spirit of the law. They can also aggressively work to improve society . . . And they can decide, with proper policies and regulatory oversight, with whom and how they will do business.”

But even his own bank, America’s largest by market value, is struggling to figure out what that means in practice.

When Brunei enacted a law calling for death by stoning as a punishment for gay or extramarital sex, JPMorgan did not flinch. It joined a global boycott and banned staff from staying in London’s Dorchester, the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and other swanky hotels owned by the Asian kingdom’s sultan.

But the bank has taken a more measured approach to Saudi Arabia over last autumn’s brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Although Mr Dimon pulled out of the kingdom’s flagship investment conference right after the death, JPMorgan recently led a $12bn bond sale for the state oil company. And last week, Mr Dimon’s deputy Daniel Pinto joined scores of top bankers at another Saudi conference.

JPMorgan is far from the only company to face such issues. After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, retailers, airlines and banks cut ties to gunmakers and gun rights groups.

Ethical and sustainable investing assets topped $31tn last year, up 34 per cent since 2016. BlackRock’s Larry Fink proclaimed last year that companies must “make a positive contribution to society”. His investment group now offers gun-free index funds and it backs Eumedion, the Dutch corporate governance group that is pressuring Royal Dutch Shell over its joint venture with Brunei. Yet Mr Fink also participated in the latest Saudi conference after pulling out last year.

Mr Fink wrote on LinkedIn that he attended because BlackRock has clients in Saudi Arabia and clients who want to invest there. Rather than downplay their involvement, he wrote, “corporate leaders should be having a public dialogue about it. Not because everything in Saudi Arabia is perfect — but precisely because everything is not.”

As for JPMorgan, the bank declined to comment publicly. But people familiar with its internal deliberations drew distinctions between management’s desire to condemn Brunei’s new law and the Khashoggi murder, and the long-term reality of doing business with regimes whose values they do not share. JPMorgan’s Saudi presence dates back to 1930 and employs 80 people.

Shell’s problem in Brunei stems partly from the fact that it has been recognised as a top employer for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The joint venture generates 90 per cent of Brunei’s oil and gas revenue, giving the company leverage to push for change. The energy group also has a history of opting for engagement, a policy that suits an industry with 20-30 year time horizons for its projects. While most western companies pulled out of South Africa to protest its racist apartheid laws, Shell stayed in and lobbied for change.

Watching these corporate contortions, I find myself torn. Messrs Dimon and Fink are right that companies can no longer ignore ethical, social and environmental concerns — their staff, investors and the need to address climate change all demand it. Yet they also have a duty to make money, and this inevitably brings them in contact with regimes and clients that are frankly unattractive. How bad is too bad and when does “having a public dialogue” become enabling?

At the moment, it feels like the CEOs are scoring points rather than making hard choices. Capital flight caused by the South African divestment movement helped bring an end to apartheid. It is hard to see today’s short-term boycotts having a similar effect.

