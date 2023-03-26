Born to a carpenter and a quilt maker in rural Oregon, Tyler Hays learnt the value of making things with his hands from a young age. “I had a sewing machine when I was five years old, welded a go-kart when I was nine, and my brother and I would rebuild engines and make cannons,” he recalls. “As I grew up I developed an obsession with texture, detail, construction and engineering.”

He channelled this obsession into BDDW, the furniture and design studio he started in New York in 1994. Clients of this multidisciplinary visionary now include presidents, rock stars and Hollywood royalty (although good luck trying to prise any names from him).

The shop window on Mount Street with its Encore 3-Play turntable © BDDW

Tyler Hays ceramic mugs, from £200 Ceramic pendant lamp with porcelain shade, £3,800

Hays’ latest BDDW outpost opened on London’s Mount Street last year, and his meticulous attention to detail is visible from the moment you step inside the entrance. Look closely, and you’ll see that each oval tile is painted with pale blue birds, flowers, leaves and tiny faces, a style inspired by American salt-glazed crocks. The 19th-century salt-glazed and hand-printed stoneware pottery was something his mother once collected. “I want people who walk in to feel that everything’s a little soft,” he says. “Not old, not new.”

Tyler Hays at work © BDDW

This sensibility is felt throughout the shop. Walls are finished in a “family recipe” of brushed plaster and parquet floors are fashioned from blackened oak. The fireplace has been covered with more handpainted tiles. “You could never do any of these techniques with a machine,” he says.

I want people to feel that everything is a little soft

Playfulness runs through the designs on display. A large papier-mâché lamp painted with folk-art flowers, hanging from a ceramic chain, is named the “Grandma crappy craft pendant” (£15,000). An acrylic and oil painting of swimmers is one of several pictures cut into loose puzzle pieces (£28,000). His (now iconic) ping-pong table is made in maple with a holly inlay, and with a net from perforated leather (£26,500). Individually painted stoneware mugs include the raunchy XXX collection (from £290). And a turntable designed to play three records in succession nods to Hays’ love of jazz and bluegrass, which he likes to play while working in the studio.

Mohair Grane sofa, £24,840 Wood and leather credenza, £23,700

The BDDW gallery in Mayfair, featuring a ceramic fireplace built with hand-painted tiles from Tyler’s BDDW Ceramic studio. Also pictured are an Abel sofa, Wingback chair, Claro Walnut Slab coffee table, and BDDW Handrawn rug © BDDW

That each item in the BDDW universe is made by hand is central to Hays’ belief in craftsmanship and timelessness. Everything is designed by Hays before being brought to life in a complex of craft studios in Philadelphia, where around 100 ceramicists, carpenters, stonecutters and garment-makers work.

These traditional methods were “not at all fashionable when I was growing up in the hyper-sleek design world of the ’80s”, says Hays, but, partly thanks to him, have since become so. Now his “weenie” roasts and archery contests, held in upstate New York, bring together his community and are attended by a cohort of fashion designers, musicians and artists.

Ceramic and papier-mâché pendant lamp, £15,000, and square guest chair, £2,700 © BDDW

His next ambition is to start his own hotel, “somewhere that really represents who I am and what I love”, he says. “I often joke that I would love to be the concierge in a hotel where everything was designed by me, and I could carry people’s bags in and get to watch everyone enjoy my work.”

5 Mount Street, London W1K 3NE; bddw.com; @bddw_etc