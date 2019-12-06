Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As the UK general election approaches, all parties are stepping up their rhetoric on climate change. What are their manifesto pledges and are they even realistic? Jim Pickard and Nick Butler talk to Leslie Hook about what a new government could spell for the environment and the need for an international approach to tackling the climate crisis.





Contributors: Leslie Hook, environment and clean energy correspondent, Jim Pickard, chief political correspondent and Nick Butler, energy commentator. Producer: Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.