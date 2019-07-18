Activist shareholder Amber Capital has launched a scathing attack on France’s Suez, accusing the water and waste group of underperformance and demanding a strategic shake-up of the business.

“After years of poor share-price performance under the tenure of the outgoing management team, Amber Capital believes it is time for change at Suez,” said the London-based activist hedge fund, founded by former Société Générale banker Joseph Oughourlian.

Amber said in its statement that the decision to invest 1.9 per cent in the utility was “rooted in the belief that the new management team has a compelling opportunity to unlock value at Suez should it implement a clear strategic reset”.

The fund’s position in Suez was first disclosed in December and its public broadside — which includes a website called leanersuez.com — comes amid a rising activist presence in France.

French media group Lagardère has itself been under attack from Amber, while drinks maker Pernod Ricard has come under pressure from Elliott Management, and campaigning activist fund CIAM has led a campaign at Scor, a Paris reinsurer.

Amber said it had sent a letter to Suez’s board, including newly appointed chief executive Bertrand Camus on July 18, outlining its proposals.

It is pushing Suez to reduce the size of its board from 19 members to between 12 and 14, and wants “a thorough portfolio review to rotate out of mature assets and use proceeds to reinvest, delever and buyback shares”.

The fund argued that the new management team of Suez could enhance return on capital employed by between 150 and 300 basis points “from the current low level of 6.2 per cent”.

Suez responded by saying that “Bertrand Camus has reaffirmed the ambition he has for the group at its shareholder meeting on May 14 and that a strategic review is already under way and will be presented in the autumn”.

Amber’s pressure on Suez was made public last year just as the utility was poised to take critical decisions about its leadership and strategy, including replacing its longstanding chief executive and chairman.

Mr Camus eventually took over as chief, with the previous boss, Jean-Louis Chaussade, appointed chair in February despite a concern among investors that his appointment might not mark a sufficient break with the past.

Amber was, at the time, also pushing for Suez to take decisions on its governance, speed up asset sales and boost shareholder returns.

Suez had been under intense scrutiny after a profit warning in January 2018 that sent its shares tumbling 15 per cent in one day. Investors are also concerned about a stagnating and inflation-dependant European water market.

Its share price has, however, gained 14.3 per cent so far this year, including 1.2 per cent on Thursday.

