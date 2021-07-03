Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Sir Keir Starmer was given a reprieve after Labour clung on at the Batley and Spen by-election this week. What does it mean for his leadership? And was Matt Hancock's breaking of lockdown rules to blame for the Conservative party's failure to win? Plus, we discuss what kind of health secretary Sajid Javid might be and how his return to the cabinet will affect the coronavirus and social care debate. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley and Sarah Neville. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity.

