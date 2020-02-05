FT Series

Wellness 2020

Drink (less), sleep and be merry — a guide to modern happiness
Splendid isolation: the new breed of mountain refuge

Rather than just shelter for climbers, refuges are offering comfort, spa treatments — and space to think

Is the search for a perfect night’s sleep keeping you up?

Apps and gadgets promise to unlock the secrets of rest — but may have unintended consequences

Feeling Good — Nina Simone’s anthem of liberation

Written for a 1964 musical, this exhilarating track has been covered by dozens of artists

Books to reach for in troubled times

Can reading build resilience to adversity?