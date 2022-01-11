REPEAT: This week, Money Clinic is having a pay rise takeover - we’ll be pulling apart that big, scary box labelled ‘Asking for a pay rise’ - and unpacking the dos, the don’ts, the tips and tricks for getting the salary you think you are worth.

Visiting our pay-rise clinic today are three podcast listeners with three different financial predicaments: Natalie keeps getting knocked back when she asks for a raise; Max knows that he could get paid more elsewhere, and Charlotte is trying to negotiate a bonus that really matches the effort she puts into her job. With expert advice from Isabel Berwick, the Financial Times’ work and careers editor and presenter of the Working It podcast, and Jonathan Black, director of the University of Oxford’s careers service and the brains behind the FT’s popular ‘Dear Jonathan’ advice column, this is a podcast you can’t afford to miss.

Listen and subscribe to the Working It podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/0mRZG4fx

Check out the Dear Jonathan column: https://www.ft.com/dear-jonathan

Plus the FT’s recent article: Want to get a pay rise? Here’s how! https://www.ft.com/content/967db31f-f49b-4039-a295-23db588d2a1c

