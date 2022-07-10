Economics class: China’s ice cream brands outpace inflation with soaring prices
Specification:
Demand & supply, inflation, market structures, elasticities of demand
China’s ice cream brands outpace inflation with soaring prices
Identify the 3 main causes of China’s soaring inflation
‘They (Chicecream) are trying to create a luxury image and pricing accordingly.’ Explain what is meant by an ostentatious good
Identify the factors which have enabled China-made goods to contest markets once dominated by foreign firms such as Häagen-Dazs
Evaluate whether popular brands such as Chicecream will be able to continue to raise prices without losing customers
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
