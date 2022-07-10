This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand & supply, inflation, market structures, elasticities of demand

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

China’s ice cream brands outpace inflation with soaring prices

Identify the 3 main causes of China’s soaring inflation

‘They (Chicecream) are trying to create a luxury image and pricing accordingly.’ Explain what is meant by an ostentatious good

Identify the factors which have enabled China-made goods to contest markets once dominated by foreign firms such as Häagen-Dazs

Evaluate whether popular brands such as Chicecream will be able to continue to raise prices without losing customers

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College