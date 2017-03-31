Brexit

Questioning the Brexit dividend

Continuing austerity means the UK’s problems with public services will endure
Brexit Briefing

by: James Blitz

It has been a historic week on Britain’s Brexit journey. But while many are celebrating Theresa May’s decision to trigger Article 50, it is striking how the media has ended the week putting Brexit to one side and focusing on the other issue that preoccupies the country’s citizens: the UK’s flagging public services.

Today the FT and Guardian report that the National Health Service has axed the 18-week target for operations. This is one of the NHS’s most important waiting time targets but scrapping it is essential if the service is to survive continued austerity. Meanwhile, The Times reports that the armed forces face a £10bn shortfall amid escalating costs for new ships and aircraft. Service chiefs are scrambling to make savings elsewhere. The Daily Mail reports that cash-strapped local councils are forcing middle class pensioners to pay higher care home fees in order to subsidise others with no savings. The Sun focuses on how Britain’s police forces are now able to solve just one-in-ten burglaries.

This is the end of your free article preview.

Want to read more?

Subscribe by choosing a package below:

Purchase a Newspaper + Premium Digital subscription for

$11.77 per week

Purchase a Premium Digital subscription for

$10.25 per week

Purchase a Standard Digital subscription for Limited Time Offer

$4.79 per week

Purchase a Digital Trial subscription for

$1.00 for 4 weeks

Terms and conditions apply

Other subscription options

Corporate
Newspaper Only
Weekend Paper + Premium Digital
Weekend App Edition
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.