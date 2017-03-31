Questioning the Brexit dividend

It has been a historic week on Britain’s Brexit journey. But while many are celebrating Theresa May’s decision to trigger Article 50, it is striking how the media has ended the week putting Brexit to one side and focusing on the other issue that preoccupies the country’s citizens: the UK’s flagging public services.

Today the FT and Guardian report that the National Health Service has axed the 18-week target for operations. This is one of the NHS’s most important waiting time targets but scrapping it is essential if the service is to survive continued austerity. Meanwhile, The Times reports that the armed forces face a £10bn shortfall amid escalating costs for new ships and aircraft. Service chiefs are scrambling to make savings elsewhere. The Daily Mail reports that cash-strapped local councils are forcing middle class pensioners to pay higher care home fees in order to subsidise others with no savings. The Sun focuses on how Britain’s police forces are now able to solve just one-in-ten burglaries.