Iceland thaws on the return of foreign investors to its banks

Who would invest in an Icelandic bank? Not long ago, that seemed about as idiotic an investment question as any.

Iceland’s former three big banks — Glitnir, Kaupthing and Landsbanki — became poster boys for the excesses among lenders around the world before the 2008 financial crisis. Their assets swelled to more than 10 times the size of Iceland’s economy while they lent to Viking raiders who bought up whole swaths of UK companies from West Ham United football club to Hamleys toy shop.

Their spectacular implosion and the currency controls that existed until recently in Iceland led many to doubt there would be much foreign interest in the three successor banks formed, Arion Bank, Islandsbanki, and Landsbankinn. Periodical reports that Chinese and other lenders were sniffing around petered out each time.

But now sentiment has finally shifted. Goldman Sachs and three hedge funds bought a third of Arion last month and have an option to increase their stakes to around half of the bank, which is also expected to seek a stock market listing this year.

The sale has come at a time of rising global interest in Iceland’s recovery — fuelled by a ferocious boom in tourism — but it has also sparked big debate on the Nordic island of just 330,000 people. Is selling their banks to such arch-capitalists a sensible way to ensure Iceland does not suffer a repeat of the excesses that proved its undoing in the past?

Post-crisis Iceland is littered with myths over how it handled the crisis. True, it forced losses on the creditors of the failed banks but only by separating the substantial offshore assets from domestic ones. The domestic banking and payment system continued uninterrupted when transferred to the new banks, which have all ended up at least partly under state control.

And the crisis was still costly to Iceland. In all, Iceland spent more than any other country apart from Ireland in rescuing its banks as a percentage of gross domestic product, according to the OECD. Public distrust of banks and politicians persists.

Iceland has very strong fundamentals across the board. I don’t know of another country that has that story

Still, the new Icelandic banks look attractive to some foreign investors for several reasons. They are well capitalised — Arion’s tier one capital ratio is about 26 per cent — and they benefit from interest rates and economic growth levels that are extremely high by European standards. Iceland’s main interest rate is 5 per cent while GDP increased 7 per cent last year (and 11 per cent in the final quarter). The lifting of capital controls last month has also buoyed sentiment.

“Iceland has very strong fundamentals across the board. I don’t know of another country that has that story,” says Frank Brosens, co-founder of Taconic Capital, which now owns 9.9 per cent of Arion.

Mr Brosens says the price they bought at was “very attractive” at about 0.8 times the book value of the bank’s assets. He remarks at “how well capitalised” Arion now is, in part because of the “very clean balance sheet” it was given after the crisis.

Such issues bother many Icelanders, given the ongoing distrust of financial institutions. They worry that the new owners could seek to reduce the capital levels by taking out big dividends. Iceland’s government — which owns pretty much all of the other two big banks — is trying to play both sides of the debate. “On the one hand we are quite happy that we have international investors. On the other hand, we also stress transparency and we would like to see owners of the banks in Iceland that are going for the long term,” says Benedikt Johannesson, finance minister.

There are also hints that the public backlash could affect plans to sell off Islandsbanki and Landsbankinn as the centre-right coalition enjoys a fragile majority in a parliament that has already seen posturing over bank ownership. “It’s better to proceed slowly than risk social disagreement,” says Mr Johannesson.

There are also macroeconomic risks. Iceland has long been prone to sharp booms and busts and some fear the latest tourism-led expansion will end no differently. Talk of pegging the krona to another currency has opened rifts in the new government.

The expected initial public offering of Arion will bring all of this under renewed scrutiny and demonstrate the strength of investor interest in Iceland’s recovery. But it is also a chance for the hedge funds, Goldman Sachs and even the government to show Icelanders they are worthy of their trust.

richard.milne@ft.com