Declarers count losers and, if there are few enough for him to prevail, trumps are drawn immediately. Just be certain that, in your hurry, you don’t add to them . . .

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — 1H 1S NB 4S

North might have been more scientific but 4S must be a good shot. West led 9♥. East won A♥ and returned Q♥. South covered with K♥, West ruffed and led 4♦. Declarer scratched his head: two tricks lost and still two unavoidable club losers . . .

South has three heart losers (two of which can be trumped in dummy) and two club losers but South also has a heart winner — and that must be guarded carefully. If West has a singleton and trumps K♥, the game is lost — unless declarer is alert to that possibility.

When East leads Q♥, only the adverse ruff can defeat 4S so, instead of covering Q♥ with K♥, declarer plays low, and West does not ruff. If East now leads J♥; again South should play low from hand and ruff in dummy. Trumps can be drawn and the prudently preserved K♥ used to discard a club loser from dummy, allowing declarer time to play A♣, lose a club, and ruff the third club on the table. If, instead, East switches to K♦, again declarer can win, draw trumps and use K♥ for the club discard. It is just vital that South does not waste K♥ early on while the chance of a ruff still exists.

