Contract bridge: if a ruff threatens, swap dangerous play of high card, for safe play of low one
Declarers count losers and, if there are few enough for him to prevail, trumps are drawn immediately. Just be certain that, in your hurry, you don’t add to them . . .
Bidding
Dealer: East
N/S Game
North might have been more scientific but 4S must be a good shot. West led 9♥. East won A♥ and returned Q♥. South covered with K♥, West ruffed and led 4♦. Declarer scratched his head: two tricks lost and still two unavoidable club losers . . .
South has three heart losers (two of which can be trumped in dummy) and two club losers but South also has a heart winner — and that must be guarded carefully. If West has a singleton and trumps K♥, the game is lost — unless declarer is alert to that possibility.
When East leads Q♥, only the adverse ruff can defeat 4S so, instead of covering Q♥ with K♥, declarer plays low, and West does not ruff. If East now leads J♥; again South should play low from hand and ruff in dummy. Trumps can be drawn and the prudently preserved K♥ used to discard a club loser from dummy, allowing declarer time to play A♣, lose a club, and ruff the third club on the table. If, instead, East switches to K♦, again declarer can win, draw trumps and use K♥ for the club discard. It is just vital that South does not waste K♥ early on while the chance of a ruff still exists.
