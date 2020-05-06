Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Disney estimates that the coronavirus crisis wiped as much as $1.4bn from its quarterly operating profit, while Beyond Meat gears up for the price of its plant-based burgers to compete directly with real beef at the supermarket, and Germany’s constitutional court has called on the European Central Bank to justify its bond-buying programme. Plus, the FT’s global business columnist, Rana Foroohar, argues that economists will have to abandon their traditional way of thinking to deal with problems posed by the pandemic.





